Sonoma Stories: A World War II vet, nearly 99, speaks for all the warriors who can’t

Given his druthers, World War II combat pilot Del Tiedeman would stand down for Memorial Day.

The gracious, contemplative relative newcomer to Healdsburg would be happy for one or another of the men he flew alongside in the D-Day invasion, the Battle of the Bulge and other historic, monstrously deadly engagements against Nazi Germany 75 years ago to speak of the sacrifices made. But all of the airborne soldiers Tiedeman knew were killed liberating Europe or have since died.

“I’m the last one in the group,” said Tiedeman, who turns 99 next month. “All of the rest are gone.”

So he agrees to speak, for them.

“I have memory slippage,” conceded Tiedeman, who as an Army Air Corps transport pilot dropped paratroopers into the invasion of France on June 6, 1944, towed gliders carrying troops and equipment, and evacuated load after load of casualties.

“But with the war, very little has slipped,” he said.

The widowed former liquid-gas and construction executive said in his room at the Healdsburg Senior Living retirement community that he often wakes up with one particular memory looping in his mind.

One day during the airborne invasion of Holland late in ’44, pilots with the 442nd Troop Carrier Group towed in gliders behind two-engine Douglas C-47 Skytrains, a military adaption of the hardy DC-3 airliner. After the gliders released, Tiedeman and his three-man crew were flying above a second C-47 piloted by a man Tiedeman knew well as his former co-pilot.

Tiedeman saw the second plane had taken enemy fire and was going down. “There was smoke coming out of the engines, black smoke,” he said.

He watched as three crewmen bailed out beneath parachutes. Tiedeman said it was clear to him that his former cockpit mate was struggling at the controls to stabilize the doomed C-47. “He held the plane steady so that the other guys could get out,” he said.

Once the crew was clear of the aircraft, its nose pitched down.

“The plane was in a dive,” Tiedeman said. “There was no way you can crawl out of an airplane in a dive.”

His friend and former co-pilot, Lt. John Corsetti, died in the crash.

Tiedeman, who grew up in North Dakota and entered the Army as an officer upon completing ROTC training at the University of North Dakota, often relives another scene of sacrifice from the Holland invasion.

From the controls of his C-47, a model of which adorns his living room table, he saw a large American glider descend toward a landing. “It was loaded with four guys and a Jeep,” he said.

He remembers the ground fire from German troops was intense. Suddenly, a hit tore off one of the glider’s wings, and it flailed into the ground.

Tiedeman’s service during the liberation of Europe and the march on Germany also involved ferrying large numbers of wounded soldiers to hospitals in England.

For 75 years the father of three and grandfather of four has thought often of an especially harrowing medical-evacuation mission that he led amid the Battle of the Bulge and that involved five C-47s. More than 100 wounded soldiers needed to be flown out of the battle zone, but the day was late and foul weather was gathering over England. It was up to Tiedeman to make the call on whether to scrub or go ahead with the flight. He took in the scene of dozens of wounded soldiers lying cold on the ground.