As California gray whale deaths mount, scientists raise alarm about ocean health

A dead gray whale that washed up this week on Limantour Beach at Point Reyes National Seashore is among a troubling wave of recent West Coast whale fatalities that coincides with migratory season, when the marine mammals make their way north to summer feeding grounds in the Arctic.

The journey marks an annual return from the warm-water lagoons and bays of Baja California, where calves are born during long months of fasting that precede the lengthy trip back north.

But disruptions in the food chain are preventing the whales from generating the blubber they need to endure the grueling 10,000-mile round trip, scientists say.

“Clearly something is going on with the forage, as these animals’ tanks of gas are either empty or very low,” said Justin Viezbicke, California marine mammal stranding coordinator for National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

The young whale that turned up Thursday on the south end of Limantour was the 13th gray whale to wash ashore dead in the greater Bay Area since March.

It appeared to be a recently weaned animal, and, from a photograph, “emaciated and malnourished,” though none of the experts had been out to see it yet, said Shawn Johnson, director of veterinary science for The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito.

No necropsy had been scheduled by Friday evening, though a spokeswoman said someone from the facility would get out to take measurements and samples of the whale on Saturday, unless the tide took it back out to the ocean.

At least seven of the whales stranded in the area so far were found to be malnourished. At least five of the stranded whales had been struck by ships, four of them dying as a result, according to The Marine Mammal Center.

The known death toll for gray whales this season is 37 in California, where the annual average is 20 to 25, Viezbicke said. The combined total for California, Oregon and Washington is 61, on pace to match or exceed the record number of 86 deaths that occurred across the three states during the last big die-off in 2000, Viezbicke said.

The situation has become dire enough that Viezbicke said he expected his agency to formally declare an “unusual mortality event” next week, signaling a need to look at even wider implications for ocean health.

“There are more dead whales than there should be,” said UC Davis Research Associate Frances Gulland, a veterinarian and member of the U.S. Marine Mammal Commission. “It’s certainly enough to get one concerned about what’s going on in the feeding grounds.”

Among the factors scientists are contemplating are warming oceans and retreating ice shelves that appear to be driving gray whales farther north than they’ve historically gone for food. But there’s also the possibility that the so-called “warm blob,” a broad, persistent band of warm water that stretched down the coast from Alaska mostly in 2014 and ’15, had some ripple effect that is only now visible among the gray whales.

That would be similar to a large die-off among gray whales in 1999 and 2000, a few years after an intense El Niño period warmed Pacific waters, several said.

One-fifth of the gray whale population is estimated to have died during that time, said Gulland, who led the technical team that studied that event.