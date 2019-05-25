Three more Santa Rosa area couples sue Tulare contractor rebuilding homes burned in Tubbs fire

Three more couples who survived the fierce 2017 Tubbs fire sued an embattled Central Valley construction company that signed contracts with roughly 40 Santa Rosa-area homeowners to rebuild their houses destroyed in the inferno.

The disgruntled customers, from Coffey Park and Larkfield neighborhoods, filed civil lawsuits Thursday and Friday in Sonoma County Superior Court against Chiaramonte Construction & Plumbing Inc. The suits accused the contractor of fraud, negligence, breach of contract and negligent supervision and accounting.

Last week, in response to separate customer complaints against the company, California’s Contractors State License Board opened a preliminary investigation of the Tulare contractor, and posted on its website eight violations it thinks the company might have committed. Those potential infractions include fraud, abandoning a construction project and lack of reasonable diligence.

Meanwhile, the fresh suits came a week after Chiaramonte Construction became the first contractor working on the ongoing rebuild after the fire two years ago to be sued by its customers.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, which also received complaints about the contractor, is working “in conjunction” with the state contractor licensing board, Assistant District Attorney William Brockley said earlier this month.

On Thursday, Juan and Silveria Pulido filed a complaint against the builder, alleging fraud and negligent misrepresentation. After losing their home on Crestview Drive in Coffey Park, the Pulidos signed a contract with Chiaramonte, and paid the contractor a deposit of $62,902 on Nov. 2, 2018 to build a new house. After months passed “with no work and no communication about the project,” according to the complaint, the Pulidos sent Chiaramonte a notice of termination on May 16.

“There was no contact with them unless we reached out to them,” Maggie Pulido said in an interview. The reply, she recalled, was always, “Two weeks. You guys are next.”

As the months went by, she said, Chiaramonte officials would invite them to “choose your paint, pick out your shingles, pick out your door knobs.” Meanwhile, she said, there was no movement on building their house.

Chiaramonte Construction did not respond to numerous requests for comment regarding the latest suits against the company. Earlier this month, a company official told The Press Democrat disgruntled customers’ allegations against the family’s construction company are “false.”

On Friday, two of the three couples filed a suit jointly against Chiaramonte. One couple, Kim and Andy Guy, had signed a contract in 2018 with the contractor to rebuild their house on Brighton Drive in Larkfield. The other couple, Jeffrey and Joann Anderson, had their house on Kerry Lane in Coffey Park torched in the Tubbs fire. The allegations in that suit include breach of contract, fraud and negligence.

Like the Pulidos, the Andersons were deeply frustrated by a lack of communication from their contractor.

“We would email, email, email, and get no response,” Joann Anderson said in an interview, “except when they needed money.”

“They kept asking for more money, even when the work hadn’t been done,” she recalled. The first two times that happened, the Andersons paid. A month ago, she said, Chiaramonte requested a third draw from their bank account — “another 10%. And we just said, ‘You’ve gotta be kidding me.’”

In all, they’ve paid the builder $170,000, according to the complaint, nearly a third of the cost of a house on which little work has been done.