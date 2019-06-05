Sonoma County faces repair bills from drivers complaining of potholed roads

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 5, 2019, 6:29AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Sonoma County Pothole Damage Claims

Number of pothole-related motorist claims by fiscal year:

2013-14: 18

2014-15: 22

2015-16: 30

2016-17: 90

2017-18: 41

2018-19 (to date): 44

Total: 245

Source: Sonoma County Risk Management Division

For more information on submitting a pothole request online, click here. For a guide on how to use the mobile app, click here.

To file a claim, click here.

Some incensed Sonoma County motorists have settled on a way to fight back against the region’s pothole-stricken roadways, by demanding refunds from the county for costly repairs to shredded tires, bent rims and busted struts.

The county’s 1,370-mile network of roads has long been one of the Bay Area’s worst, a target of all-too-common complaints from legions of drivers.

Few, however, have sought compensation from the county for the damage incurred to their vehicles.

Among that small group is Edie Otis, 59, who lives just outside of Sebastopol.

She is seeking county payment of nearly $1,000 in damages she contends were caused in early March by a deep pothole along cracked asphalt north of Guerneville Road on Laguna Road.

The county denied the claim — as it has for all but a dozen of the more than 200 filed since 2013 — citing a lack of prior reports requesting repairs to the area, as well as weather that can wreak seasonal havoc on the expansive network.

Otis questions the basis for rejection.

“I think the county plays this game pretty regularly, where they claim ignorance and then have no responsibility to repay you if they’re not aware of the situation,” said Otis, a real estate agent. “It’s probably one of the more dangerous potholes not to have fixed right away, and then to deny it by saying nobody noticed it before me was pretty frustrating.”

Similar claims involving a growing number of motorists in recent years shed light on a little-known obligation of cities, counties and other public agencies under state law.

They can be held liable for injuries and financial losses when dangerous conditions exist on their property.

Once local governments are informed of a potential problem, they are allowed to resolve such issues on a reasonable timeline, a term that is grounds for much debate, especially when it comes to road repair.

The county invites all those who call in road damage to their cars to file claims, said Janell Crane, who has been with the Sonoma County’s risk management unit for more than 20 years.

Drivers, she said, file financial claims over a variety of situations that cause reported vehicle damage, including overgrown trees and unwieldy construction zones, but the “vast majority” concerning road conditions are from potholes.

The most in a single year, 90, came amid and after the record-breaking winter of 2017-18, with this winter’s wet weather producing the second-highest total, 44 as of mid-May — still nearly three times the number filed in fiscal year 2013-14.

Since that time, only 12 of the 245 claims have been paid out, equating to overall reimbursement spending of less than $8,000, according to county records.

Crane said the county investigates each claim. She declined to discuss individual cases, citing the potential for active claims to progress into a lawsuit.

“You really have to look at the specific facts of each case to determine whether or not it’s appropriate to pay the claim,” said Crane, the division’s acting risk manager. “We really look at a case on a case-by-case basis, and if we had noticed and didn’t make the repair reasonably, we want to pay the claim for the claimant.”

Ground zero for road damage in the region is west county, with the largest share of the rural network — 540 miles — and some of the most severe problems, including teeth-chattering former farm roads and key byways undermined by storm runoff.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said the issues stem from past spending decisions and limited current funds.

“They have been significantly underinvested in over the decades, which has resulted in deteriorated road conditions that we are fighting hard to counteract,” she said.

Since 2014, Sonoma County has spent $57 million from its general fund as part of a total $76 million to repair and repave 330 miles of roads. Another $36 million will go toward fixing an additional 51 miles through 2021.

“We certainly keep road crews busy with pothole requests,” Hopkins said. “Among top constituent complaints, No. 1 is definitely roads.”

But the maintenance backlog still stands at more than $1.4 billion, and some potholes are causing recurrent damage for motorists, turning up on multiple claims from different drivers, only to result in a denial from the county.

Joseph Soldis, 52, a former Sebastpol cop-turned-private-investigator, said he incurred more than $1,700 in damage to his new Mercedes on March 1 en route to San Francisco International Airport.

The Santa Rosa resident said he hit the same pothole as Otis, on Laguna Road at Vine Hill School Road, in Hopkins’s district. Like Otis’ claim, his was rejected. Soldis received what he called the county’s “form letter” notifying him of the decision.

“My feeling is the county is used to rubber-stamping these things and not paying out claims, and until someone comes along and rattles the cage it’s just business as usual,” said Soldis.

“The roads are in very bad condition and destroying cars, and I’m hoping that when I’m done the path to recovery from damages will be smoother behind me when the county should have been liable.”

Sonoma County is not an outlier in its rejection of most claims for damage reimbursement linked to roadways, according to Scott Boyer, a Los Angeles-based attorney. After more than a decade defending cities and counties from such claims, he became a plaintiff attorney specializing in personal injury and wrongful death cases. Much of his work involves allegations of dangerous public property.

“The statistics don’t lie,” said Boyer. “They get denied outright pretty much pro forma, not just in your county but with most public entities. They make people go through a lawsuit. If they do not file along the time parameters, they have no case. So if they routinely deny them and make them go through the process, the claimant may mess up and it’s eliminated another potential claim.”

Motorists have six months to file a claim with local government. If a claim is rejected, a lawsuit must be filed within a year of the date when the vehicle was damaged.

Soldis, who has been successful with other claims filed for reimbursement in Sonoma and San Francisco counties, said he is exploring the possibility of a lawsuit to press his latest case. After receiving his rejection letter on the Laguna Road incident, he requested public records on the county’s pothole reports and repairs for the road segment. He alleges the county was aware of the crumbling road and didn’t act in a timely manner to fix it, and that it doesn’t have an adequate process in place to manage the troubled network.

Johannes Hoevertsz, the county’s transportation and public works director, said the county has a sufficient system in place for the public to report road damage and that patch crews seek to get out to all possible road hazards within 10 days of a citizen report.

The North Bay’s recent rainy winters have exacerbated road damage in many areas, requiring a wider deployment of short-term fixes for such problems as potholes — what Hoevertsz called “Band-Aids” that may only last a month or two. Longer-term repairs result from a priority-setting process that ultimately goes through the county Board of Supervisors.

But he acknowledged that bigger issues, including larger, cratered sections of roadway, need a timely response.

“I think we need to go immediately out there,” Hoevertsz said.

“I can tell you they (work crews) have the information … and training to do it,” he said of expectations that the work follows department protocols and meets standards. “I can’t tell you they do it 100% all the time that way. But the foreman inspects the work and is taking pictures. I’m a big proponent of pictures. I always ask, ‘Do you have a picture?’ ”

Crews are provided department iPads to take those photos. But Soldis said he has not been given any shots of prior work done on the Laguna Road segment detailed in his claim.

He contends the county’s stance against paying his claim has “evolved” after officials realized they had prior notice of the pothole that damaged his and others’ cars and had performed repair work there on more than one occasion.

A county public works spokesman said that repair work on Laguna Road was done within days of citizen requests, in both late January and late February. He did not provide photographs showing that work. Another five repair requests were submitted between March 6 and 19, with patch work completed on March 20, he said.

But based on that history of work in the area, the county should have known that a road such as Laguna Road would need repairs after being battered over the course of a heavy winter, Boyer said.

That legal argument could support the claims made by drivers Soldis and Otis.

He echoed a maxim often cited by public works officials: Earlier intervention for repairs can limit costs in the long run, both for infrastructure and legal disputes.

“At end of the day I’ve never understood it, because it only behooves the public entity and only saves money in the long run by having systems in place,” said Boyer.

“It is true that they can’t spend a gazillion dollars monitoring every roadway every second of the day. But people get injured, and some seriously injured, and then they end up paying out a lot more money.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

