$1.3 billion budget cut proposal targets Sonoma County disease control unit

ALEXANDRIA BORDAS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 31, 2019, 9:57AM
Updated 3 hours ago

At a time when health experts say a measles outbreak is threatening the North Bay and sexually transmitted infections are at an all-time high, Sonoma County’s health department is proposing a $1.3 million funding reduction to its disease control services.

The proposed budget trim within the public health division could leave the county Department of Health Services ill-equipped to handle a public health disaster such as a spate of measles cases. That risk is amplified because four schools in the county last year were among the top 10 statewide with students that were identified as having exemptions for vaccines including measles.

Local doctors are so concerned about the potential for a measles outbreak here — with cases spiking in the U.S. in the first five months of the year to 971, the most in any full year since 1992, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention — they recently took the unprecedented step of mounting a grassroots public education campaign about community risks of not vaccinating children.

“We have a limited window before this (measles) becomes a health disaster in this county,” said Dr. Adrienne Silver, a pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa. “Measles causing autism was made up and it was discredited, and yet the damage still goes on.”

Nine medical professionals work in county disease control, monitoring and reporting infectious disease outbreaks to schools and health partners, as well as promote vaccinations. They also collaborate with the county jail medical health staff, nursing facilities and other local organizations. They handle over 5,000 reported cases of infectious diseases a year, including sexually transmitted infections, tuberculosis, the flu and measles exposure, among others. Two additional positions in this unit are vacant, and if the proposed cuts are approved next month by the county Board of Supervisors they would not be filled.

“Of course this worries me because I am nervous about the community since we are looking at risks of having measles cases here that could spread quite rapidly,” said Dr. Karen Holbrook, the county’s deputy public health officer who manages disease control services.

Slicing more than $1 million from disease control operations would greatly reduce incident response times and the health department would have to rely on partnerships with community hospitals and clinics to fill in gaps.

“Despite our budget reduction in this area, we expect to continue monitoring these pressing issues with our current resources,” the county’s health department director Barbie Robinson said. “However, if there is a significant crisis it may be difficult to provide (an) adequate response.”

Although no measles cases have been confirmed locally, public health officials said they have been monitoring a handful of residents who have been exposed to the disease. In west county, where two schools were named as having notably high rates of unvaccinated kindergarten students, a stronghold of vaccine-wary families are a known point of concern to area doctors and public health officials.

Santa Rosa pediatrician Dr. Brian Prystowsky, who spearheaded the physician-driven grassroots movement last month to educate the community on vaccine safety, called the proposed cuts to disease control services a “disaster.”

“With measles right now being the most relevant, we really need them (county health department) to be the face of this campaign,” said Prystowsky, who has worked for Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation since 2017. “If they are underfunded and can’t give us guidance and support, then we are all going to be working independently.”

Robinson, who took over the health department in 2017, acknowledged with an $11 million deficit she’s forced to take drastic steps. Before her arrival, the department has dealt with annual deficits since 2014. Robinson has proposed gutting programs that are critical to delivering an array of important health and related services in the community, but are not mandated by the state or federal government.

Overall, Robinson has proposed county health department funding cuts totaling $3.68 million to its public health division that would affect at least five programs serving over 1,400 people each year — teen-parent connections, nurse family partnership, field nursing, the medical therapy unit plus disease control. In addition, Robinson is planning reductions in behavioral health programs, including cutting a separate $1.3 million from peer and family support services.

David Rabbitt, chairman of the supervisors, said they have been in discussions since April to identify financial sources to fund all programs on the health department’s wish list, which includes disease control services. The board won’t make final decisions on health department funding levels until mid-June as part of formulating the county’s 2019-2020 budget.

“We are always struggling to provide services to the community that we need to,” Rabbitt said. “There is no magic way to have it happen, because you have to live within your means and our past over-optimism about finances has come back to bite us.”

The board has struggled to support the crumbling health department budget over the last five years, and Rabbitt said now the county is barely able to fund health department programs mandated by state and federal officials.

“When you are scrambling to find enough money to do those programs, quite frankly you are in trouble,” he said.

Rabbitt declined to say whether the threat of a local measles outbreak would influence the board during upcoming budget negotiations.

Meanwhile, Increasing rates of sexually transmitted infections also have caught the attention of local and state officials.

For example, syphilis cases in Sonoma County skyrocketed from 41 cases in 2013 to 231 last year, according to county public health data reported to the state. County data showed last year that 43% of residents with early stage syphilis experienced homelessness.

Holbrook has worked to implement aggressive tactics to try to stop the upward trend of syphilis, but with budget cuts looming she said her anxieties continue to grow.

Women who contract syphilis and are pregnant put their own health at risk, along with the health of their babies, she said.

“We are facing a pretty significant increase in STI’s, like syphilis, and it is shifting to a segment of women that are of childbearing age,” Holbrook said.

With homelessness already reaching the public health emergency stage in the county, any cut to the county’s disease control services limits the ability to help people get off the streets, said Jennielynn Holmes, director of shelter and housing for Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa.

“We rely on public health partners to provide that to our individuals, so cutbacks will definitely affect the people we are trying to serve,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alexandria Bordas at 707-521-5337 or alexandria.bordas@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @CrossingBordas.

