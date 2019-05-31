$1.3 billion budget cut proposal targets Sonoma County disease control unit

At a time when health experts say a measles outbreak is threatening the North Bay and sexually transmitted infections are at an all-time high, Sonoma County’s health department is proposing a $1.3 million funding reduction to its disease control services.

The proposed budget trim within the public health division could leave the county Department of Health Services ill-equipped to handle a public health disaster such as a spate of measles cases. That risk is amplified because four schools in the county last year were among the top 10 statewide with students that were identified as having exemptions for vaccines including measles.

Local doctors are so concerned about the potential for a measles outbreak here — with cases spiking in the U.S. in the first five months of the year to 971, the most in any full year since 1992, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention — they recently took the unprecedented step of mounting a grassroots public education campaign about community risks of not vaccinating children.

“We have a limited window before this (measles) becomes a health disaster in this county,” said Dr. Adrienne Silver, a pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa. “Measles causing autism was made up and it was discredited, and yet the damage still goes on.”

Nine medical professionals work in county disease control, monitoring and reporting infectious disease outbreaks to schools and health partners, as well as promote vaccinations. They also collaborate with the county jail medical health staff, nursing facilities and other local organizations. They handle over 5,000 reported cases of infectious diseases a year, including sexually transmitted infections, tuberculosis, the flu and measles exposure, among others. Two additional positions in this unit are vacant, and if the proposed cuts are approved next month by the county Board of Supervisors they would not be filled.

“Of course this worries me because I am nervous about the community since we are looking at risks of having measles cases here that could spread quite rapidly,” said Dr. Karen Holbrook, the county’s deputy public health officer who manages disease control services.

Slicing more than $1 million from disease control operations would greatly reduce incident response times and the health department would have to rely on partnerships with community hospitals and clinics to fill in gaps.

“Despite our budget reduction in this area, we expect to continue monitoring these pressing issues with our current resources,” the county’s health department director Barbie Robinson said. “However, if there is a significant crisis it may be difficult to provide (an) adequate response.”

Although no measles cases have been confirmed locally, public health officials said they have been monitoring a handful of residents who have been exposed to the disease. In west county, where two schools were named as having notably high rates of unvaccinated kindergarten students, a stronghold of vaccine-wary families are a known point of concern to area doctors and public health officials.

Santa Rosa pediatrician Dr. Brian Prystowsky, who spearheaded the physician-driven grassroots movement last month to educate the community on vaccine safety, called the proposed cuts to disease control services a “disaster.”

“With measles right now being the most relevant, we really need them (county health department) to be the face of this campaign,” said Prystowsky, who has worked for Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation since 2017. “If they are underfunded and can’t give us guidance and support, then we are all going to be working independently.”