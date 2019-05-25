$19.1 billion in disaster aid stalled in House after single Republican objects

WASHINGTON - A House Republican lawmaker blocked a $19.1 billion disaster aid package on Friday, delaying a bill that would send federal funding to disaster-affected areas across the country.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, voted to block the legislation, which has the support of President Donald Trump and easily passed the Senate on Thursday. His move was met with immediate criticism, including from Republicans representing disaster areas where millions have been waiting for federal help for months.

Roy said he was objecting to the bill because it would add to the country’s debt, as well as because it left out $4.4 billion in additional spending for federal operations along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“This is a bill that includes nothing to address the clear national emergency and humanitarian crisis we face at our southern border,” Roy said in a near empty House chamber, adding: “We’ve got emergency requests right now from the administration.”

The White House had initially pushed lawmakers to include the new funding in the disaster bill, but the funds were left out of a Senate compromised reached this week to move the aid package forward. Roy described the $4.4 billion as “quite modest.”

Following Roy’s objection, the House ended its session. The House is set to have another “pro forma” session - one with few lawmakers present - on Tuesday, at which time they plan to again try to pass the legislation by unanimous consent.

“We’ll see,” Roy said when asked whether he would object again. “I have not decided what I’m going to do next week, but I also have a job to do back in Texas.”

The full House is not due back in Washington until June 3.

Roy’s objection to the disaster aid bill further delays legislation that would send aid to victims of Western wildfires, Midwestern flooding and hurricanes that hit the Southeast and Puerto Rico, as well as to other disaster-affected areas across the country.

Many House Republicans are frustrated that Roy blocked the bill, said Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., who represents a district where farmers were devastated by Hurricane Michael last fall and are awaiting aid.

“I think it was ridiculous. I think it was a political stunt. In the end, he hurt himself and his ability to get anything done for his constituents more than anything else,” Scott said in an interview.

Scott said he was relieved the legislation had overwhelming bipartisan support in the Senate, noting lawmakers were closer to finishing the bill than they have been in months. But he added he did not understand why Roy would delay a bill that is expected to pass without additional changes. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., also wrote on Twitter that “our farmers need aid today,” while adding he recognized procedural concerns.

“We know the president supports the bill and that makes it that much more ridiculous,” Scott said. “It’s not like he’s trying to get a change made to the language.”

Roy, when asked whether Trump or House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had attempted to dissuade him from objecting, said he did not want to discuss private conversations.

As Roy took the floor, Democrats appeared visibly frustrated as they saw their plans crumble.