Guerneville workshop destroyed by fire

A private workshop in Guerneville caught fire on Saturday afternoon while two men were working on vehicles inside the building, according to local fire authorities.

The shop on Melody and Valley lanes caught fire around 1:50 p.m. and callers from the area described a heavy amount of black smoke pouring out of single- story structure, dispatchers said.

Three responding fire departments, Russian River, Monte Rio and Forestville, were at the scene by 2 p.m. and within minutes were able to contain the fire to the loft, where the flames are thought to have originated, Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said.

“Two guys were in this private shop just working on their cars when they said they heard a pop and a snap above their heads,” he said. “Then it was on fire.”

The men were able to make it out before the flames engulfed the building, effectively destroying it, Baxman said.

The fire was put out by 2:15 p.m. and no other injuries were reported.

“The fire caused major damage so at this point I think it will have to be completely rebuilt,” he said.

Baxman described the building as about 50 feet wide and 20 feet deep, and said no other buildings or homes in the area were affected.

Investigators weren’t yet able to say what caused the fire, but concluded that it originated in the loft where supplies for the workshop were kept, Baxman said.