Veteran Santa Rosa teacher showered with affection at retirement party after 38 years

If not for the loss of his home in the Tubbs fire, Jim Boyce might have quietly slipped into retirement after 38 years of teaching a total of 1,136 children, most of them at Kawana Springs Elementary School in southeast Santa Rosa.

Boyce, whose last day on campus is Tuesday, said he probably would have gone out for a beer with his longtime colleague, Martha Menth, Kawana’s other third grade teacher.

But in the wake of the firestorm that consumed all of his possessions, Boyce, 61, said he posted on Facebook for the first time — with surprising results.

“Within a week I had 300 friends,” he said, and just before Christmas in 2017 dozens of former students and parents showered him with food, gift cards and mementos.

That’s also when Menth and others started planning the retirement party that filled the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building main auditorium Saturday with about 350 people of all ages for a four-hour celebration featuring food, games, music, speeches and walls decorated with items from Boyce’s career, including class photos for all but one year of a career started in 1982.

Also on display was the maxim that had adorned his classrooms all 38 years: “Give to the world the best you have and the best will come back to you,” from American author Myrna Ericksen.

A GoFundMe account for the retirement celebration raised almost $2,300.

At the party, Boyce said he overheard one of his current 8-year-old students ask a 50-something former student if the advice had been on the wall in his day.

The elder student said it was, and the younger one asked: “Do you think it is true?”

“Of course,” the elder said. “Why do you think we are all here? Because we have all given it our best.”

Boyce said the exchange “about made me want to cry,” realizing what an impact he had made on so many lives doing “the best job that I possibly could have for the last 38 years.”

As he was cleaning out his classroom this week, Boyce, a member of a pioneer Santa Rosa family, said he was content to leave.

“I’m done. I’m gonna be like Bill Walsh. I want to go out on top,” he said, referring to the late, great San Francisco 49ers head coach who retired with three Super Bowl rings.

Powered by the energy he gets from swimming more than 2 miles every morning, Boyce has made a lasting impact at Kawana Springs, a school for about 350 students located south of the county fairgrounds in a working-class neighborhood.

To commemorate the death of teacher and mentor Gary Bullington in 1993, Boyce led a campaign to raise $500,000 and build the Field of Dreams — an asphalt track, two baseball fields, rugby field and soccer field — on what had been a weedy, barren plot behind the school. He and Bullington started girls’ volleyball and boys’ basketball elementary school leagues that now have 15 teams.

In the classroom, Boyce emphasized reading and math to the third graders he has taught for the last 28 years.

Third grade is a “benchmark year,” he said, a student’s last chance to become proficient in reading or risk falling behind in higher grades and possibly never catching up. In math, they need to know multiplication and division.