Driver killed in crash near Hwy. 1 bridge on Mendocino Coast

A 48-year-old man from the town of Mendocino died Saturday morning in a collision on Highway 1 near the bridge over Jack Peters Creek just north of the coastal community, the CHP said.

The victim, who was not identified, was northbound in a 1991 Honda when he turned left in front of a southbound 2002 Infiniti about 9:10 a.m., the agency said.

Both vehicles were traveling at undetermined speeds, the CHP said, and whether alcohol was a factor is still under investigation.

The Infiniti driver, a 35-year-old man from Portland, Oregon, sustained minor injuries and his passenger, a 32-year-old Portland woman, was not hurt.