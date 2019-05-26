Driver killed in crash near Hwy. 1 bridge on Mendocino Coast

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 25, 2019, 7:53PM
Updated 11 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A 48-year-old man from the town of Mendocino died Saturday morning in a collision on Highway 1 near the bridge over Jack Peters Creek just north of the coastal community, the CHP said.

The victim, who was not identified, was northbound in a 1991 Honda when he turned left in front of a southbound 2002 Infiniti about 9:10 a.m., the agency said.

Both vehicles were traveling at undetermined speeds, the CHP said, and whether alcohol was a factor is still under investigation.

The Infiniti driver, a 35-year-old man from Portland, Oregon, sustained minor injuries and his passenger, a 32-year-old Portland woman, was not hurt.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine