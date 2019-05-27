CHP: Driver suffers serious injuries after car rolls down 100-foot hill and into Gualala River

SUSAN MINICHIELLO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 26, 2019, 10:09PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A driver who suffered serious injuries after rolling down an embankment and into the Gualala River on Sunday managed to get out of the car and walk a mile to seek help.

Authorities received the call around 1:26 p.m. The car had rolled off Stewarts Point-Skaggs Spring Road in Annapolis and landed upside down in the river 100 feet below, CHP Sgt. Dave Thomas said. The driver initially was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, but then was airlifted to Stanford Medical Center with possibly life-threatening injuries, he said.

By 5:30 p.m., authorities had removed the car from the river, Thomas said.

No other details were available Sunday.

You can reach Staff Writer Susan Minichiello at 707-521-5216 or susan.minichiello@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @susanmini.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine