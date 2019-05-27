CHP: Driver suffers serious injuries after car rolls down 100-foot hill and into Gualala River

A driver who suffered serious injuries after rolling down an embankment and into the Gualala River on Sunday managed to get out of the car and walk a mile to seek help.

Authorities received the call around 1:26 p.m. The car had rolled off Stewarts Point-Skaggs Spring Road in Annapolis and landed upside down in the river 100 feet below, CHP Sgt. Dave Thomas said. The driver initially was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, but then was airlifted to Stanford Medical Center with possibly life-threatening injuries, he said.

By 5:30 p.m., authorities had removed the car from the river, Thomas said.

No other details were available Sunday.

