Rohnert Park police arrest wanted man suspected of carrying homemade explosive device, stun gun

A 36-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested Sunday after he was found with a small homemade explosive device, Rohnert Park police said.

Michael Rafael Digesti, whom police identified as a homeless man out on parole, was spotted around 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a pet store on the 300 block of Southwest Boulevard. After arresting him on the warrant, officers searched his belongings, finding the explosive device, along with a stun gun, methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools, police said in a news release.

The Sonoma County sheriff’s bomb squad was called out to collect the explosive device, police said. Digesti was booked into Sonoma County Jail.

