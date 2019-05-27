Rohnert Park police arrest wanted man suspected of carrying homemade explosive device, stun gun

SUSAN MINICHIELLO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 26, 2019, 8:51PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A 36-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested Sunday after he was found with a small homemade explosive device, Rohnert Park police said.

Michael Rafael Digesti, whom police identified as a homeless man out on parole, was spotted around 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a pet store on the 300 block of Southwest Boulevard. After arresting him on the warrant, officers searched his belongings, finding the explosive device, along with a stun gun, methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools, police said in a news release.

The Sonoma County sheriff’s bomb squad was called out to collect the explosive device, police said. Digesti was booked into Sonoma County Jail.

You can reach Staff Writer Susan Minichiello at 707-521-5216 or susan.minichiello@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @susanmini.

