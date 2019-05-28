Smith: Ryan Day loves nothing more a walk in a pro baseball park

There’s a fair chance you’ve spotted Ryan Day, perhaps spoken to him at the Safeway on Santa Rosa’s Fourth Street.

The 30-year-old has worked at the supermarket as a courtesy clerk for most of his adult life.

It’s less likely that you have seen Day at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, or Wrigley Field in Chicago, or Fenway Park in Boston.

But Day, who’s powered by both his love of baseball and his determination not to let autism confine him and his aspirations, has been to each of those Major League Baseball parks.

And to all 27 others.

****************************************

HIS FAVORITE is, of course, the home field of his No. 1 team, the San Francisco Giants. He’s seen games at the currently dubbed Oracle Park a good many times. Loves it.

“My favorite out-of-state stadiums,” said the long and lean and closely shorn fan, “are the Pirates at PNC Park because it reminds me of Oracle Park, and the Phillies’ Citizen Bank Park because I was on the Jumbotron there.”

He adds, “I liked the Diamondbacks’ Chase Field because there’s a pool in the stadium.”

***************************************

DAY WAS BORN in St. Helena and lived in Lower Lake until he was about 10, when his family moved to Petaluma.

He was on the wrestling teams at both Petaluma Junior High School and Petaluma High. He and his mom, Sibyl Day, live now in Santa Rosa.

He told me, “I’ve got Asperger’s. It’s a form of autism.

“It makes me a stronger person. It can be difficult at times but I’ve pulled through and gotten help.”

In addition to working at Safeway, Day is an assistant wrestling coach at Windsor High School. “I like helping people,” he said.

***************************************

FROM WHENCE CAME his major fascination with baseball?

“I really got into it in 2010, when I saw the Giants win the World Series,” Day said.

His fortified love of baseball drove him to look into organized tours that visit the 30 MLB stadiums. He took groups and also hit the road sometimes with his mom.

At every ballpark, Day takes in the vibe and the culture, the food, the architecture and special attractions, the general feel of the place. He can’t help but compare each field to his gold standard, the home of his Giants.

He checked the last baseball park on March 29, the day he watched the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros 4-2 at home.

In addition to appearing on the huge video screen in Philadelphia, highlights of his pilgrimages include witnessing two grand slams.

Day mentioned also, “I have gotten a mini-bat from each of the stadiums.”

*******************************************

IT PLEASES HIM that in the course of visiting every MLB field, a few of them twice, he has seen 27 states.

“I’ve got 23 more states to go,” he said. His new objective is to spend some time in every state in the nation.

After then comes the world.

Day traveled once to Europe, visiting Germany, Italy and the Vatican. He said there’s much more of the Earth that he intends to see.

He finds that traveling isn’t only fun and interesting, it helps his confidence.

“I’m not going to quit!”

