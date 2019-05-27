Sonoma County man crashes truck into Gualala River, escapes with serious injuries

A man drove his pickup off a rural road on the Sonoma Coast near Mendocino County and rolled 100 feet down an embankment before his truck landed overturned in the Gualala River, apparently with him in it.

Miraculously, the badly injured driver, identified by CHP as Samuel Coria, 48, managed to get out of the 1988 Toyota truck partially submerged in 3 feet of water and climb up the steep embankment. Then he walked about a mile in light rain until someone came up along Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road and helped him early Sunday afternoon.

Coria was flown to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, then airlifted to Stanford Medical Center due to the extent of his injuries. On Monday night, he was in stable condition at Stanford Medical.

Coria, of Gualala in Mendocino County, told people he thought he’d fallen asleep and that he may have been ejected as the truck rolled. Since he was wet from being in the river, it’s possible he couldn’t recall what happened, said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Marshall Turbeville, who responded with state and local firefighters. “It wasn’t clear how he got out.”

How Coria got to the roadway was quite a feat. Because it’s an isolated area and despite his unspecified major injuries, he had to walk almost a mile before someone came along to help him.

“I don’t know how he did it. I went down on a rope, they lowered me down,” Turbeville said. “He must have crawled up with the will to know if he didn’t get up there to get help he wasn’t going to make it.”

Turbeville used a rope to get down the slick hillside to the overturned truck and waded into the waist-deep river to make sure no one else was inside.

Stewarts Point‑Skaggs Springs Road is a remote, winding, two‑lane road connecting Stewarts Point on the Sonoma Coast with Highway 101 and Geyserville. Coria crashed south of Annapolis and several miles inland.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. when Coria crashed his truck, firefighters were about five miles to the west, responding to a tree into power lines. Firefighters had closed the road due to the downed lines that made it even more lucky that a driver came along, Turbeville said.

Coria is expected to survive the wreck, CHP Officer David deRutte said. Although the investigation continues, deRutte gave this description of what occurred.

Coria was driving his pickup truck west on Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road east of Annapolis Road early Sunday afternoon. He made an unsafe turn and drove his truck off the north side of the road, rolling down the embankment into the river, deRutte said. CHP received a report of the crash about 1:30 p.m.

The pickup tumbled as it fell, its roof landing on the rocky bottom of the Gualala River in about three feet of water. Both truck doors were closed. The cab was crushed and all of the windows and front windshield were shattered, likely as the truck rolled, Turbeville said.

Fortunately, a heavy wrecker tow truck wasn’t far away for an unrelated job. That driver stopped and offered to help and Turbeville hooked up a chain to the pickup and it was pulled to the roadway. Authorities pulled Coria’s truck out of the river by about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.