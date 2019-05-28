Trump takes Kim’s side over missiles

TOKYO — President Donald Trump on Monday denied that North Korea had fired any ballistic missiles or violated the United Nations Security Council resolutions, taking the word of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over the assessments of his own national security adviser and his Japanese host. He praised the North Korean dictator as a “very smart man.”

He also again sided with Kim over former Vice President Joe Biden, after his Democratic rival was branded a “fool of low I.Q.” by North Korea’s state media for calling Kim a dictator and a tyrant.

At a joint news conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump gave cover to Kim as he directly contradicted his national security adviser, John Bolton, as well as Abe, by arguing that Pyongyang had not launched ballistic missiles this month nor violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.

“My people think it could have been a violation,” Trump said. “I view it differently.”

When pressed, the president added he was not “personally” bothered by North Korea’s short-range missile tests this month.

Trump’s comments were reminiscent of his repeated statements that he believed the denials of Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country interfered in the 2016 U.S. election — an assessment in direct conflict with U.S. intelligence conclusions about Russian interference.

On Saturday, Bolton had told reporters there was “no doubt” that North Korea had violated the Security Council resolutions by firing off short-range ballistic missiles.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry was quick to round on Bolton on Monday, with an unnamed spokesman quoted in state media as calling him a “war maniac” who has a “different mental structure from ordinary people.”

But Bolton didn’t get much support from Trump, who appears keen to think the best of Kim and their personal chemistry amid growing signs that one of his major foreign policy initiatives is failing.

“I view it as a man — perhaps he wants to get attention, and perhaps not, who knows,” Trump said, referring to Kim and the tests. “It doesn’t matter. All I know is that there have been no nuclear tests. There have been no ballistic missiles going out. There have been no long-range missiles going out.”

The human right’s atrocities on Kim’s watch are plentiful, including forced labor, deliberate starvation and executions, among others. In 2016, North Korea imprisoned 21-year-old American college student Otto Warmbier and sentenced him to 15 years of hard labor. Warmbier fell into a coma while in a North Korean prison and died shortly after his return home in 2017, after Trump negotiated his release.

But Trump portrayed the North Korean dictator as a leader who believes, as the president himself said he does, that his country has “tremendous economic potential” but understands he can’t develop it while still pursuing his nuclear ambitions.

“He knows that with nuclear, that’s never going to happen, only bad can happen,” Trump said. “He understands, he is a very smart man, he gets it.”

The president — a former real estate developer — also cast Kim’s opportunities through the lens of his previous passion. North Korea, the president said, is “located between Russia and China on one side, and South Korea on the other. It’s all waterfront property. It’s a great location, as we used to say in the real estate business.”