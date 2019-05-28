Police: Petaluma woman suspected of selling Fentanyl arrested

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 28, 2019, 8:23AM
Updated 52 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Petaluma woman was arrested Sunday night after police said they found in her car a large amount of Fentanyl.

Monica Solorio, 28, was sitting in a parked Volkswagen with a passenger around 11 p.m., when an officer stopped to talk to them, the Petaluma Police Department said. The passenger got out and attempted to walk away, but the officer stopped him after he recognized the man as being on probation for a prior arrest.

Police said a search of the car turned up 102 grams of Fentanyl — a synthetic opioid pain medication known to be up to 100 times stronger than morphine. Officers also found $3,000 in cash, digital scales and other prescription medications, according to police.

Solorio was arrested on suspicion of drug sales and possession and booked into Sonoma County Jail. The passenger was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor charges, including having drug paraphernalia and hash, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine