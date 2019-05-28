Police: Petaluma woman suspected of selling Fentanyl arrested

A Petaluma woman was arrested Sunday night after police said they found in her car a large amount of Fentanyl.

Monica Solorio, 28, was sitting in a parked Volkswagen with a passenger around 11 p.m., when an officer stopped to talk to them, the Petaluma Police Department said. The passenger got out and attempted to walk away, but the officer stopped him after he recognized the man as being on probation for a prior arrest.

Police said a search of the car turned up 102 grams of Fentanyl — a synthetic opioid pain medication known to be up to 100 times stronger than morphine. Officers also found $3,000 in cash, digital scales and other prescription medications, according to police.

Solorio was arrested on suspicion of drug sales and possession and booked into Sonoma County Jail. The passenger was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor charges, including having drug paraphernalia and hash, police said.

