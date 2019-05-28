Woman, 102, facing eviction from Ladera Heights home gets help from Arnold Schwarzenegger

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 28, 2019, 8:35AM
Updated 11 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — A 102-year-old woman facing eviction from her California home of nearly 30 years is getting help from Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Los Angeles Times reports Thelma Smith was given until June 30 to move out by landlords who say their daughter needs a place to live.

Los Angeles' rent control law provides relocation assistance for elderly and disabled.

But Smith, a retired secretary for the Sugar Ray Robinson Youth Foundation, lives in Ladera Heights, an unincorporated section of Los Angeles County, just outside the city limits. The law doesn't apply there.

Schwarzenegger, who knew Smith through his involvement with the charity, called the eviction "heartless." He tweeted: "Imagine doing this to a 102-year-old woman who gave back to the community her whole life."

A spokesman says Schwarzenegger's staff has met with Smith to find a solution.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine