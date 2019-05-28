Santa Rosa police, CHP ticket drivers of souped‑up vehicles

During the holiday weekend, CHP and Santa Rosa police focused on illegally modified vehicles, handing out more than three dozen citations and arresting four suspected impaired drivers, according to agency officials Tuesday.

Additional officers patrolled Santa Rosa from 6-11 p.m. Friday, mainly stopping drivers with vehicles that appeared to be altered in illegal or dangerous ways, but also making stops for speeding and suspected DUI, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

Such vehicles, including muscle cars, raised pickups and souped‑up imports, are seen sometimes in street racing and sideshow events where dozens and sometimes hundreds of drivers roam through a city, stopping periodically to take over an intersection or parking lot and perform various car stunts or race.

CHP officers issued 25 arrest citations, mainly for the car alterations, gave four warnings and took two to the Sonoma County Jail on the suspected DUI cases. Santa Rosa officers arrested two others suspected of DUI, stopped 33 drivers and gave 19 citations, said Santa Rosa traffic Sgt. Summer Gloeckner.

