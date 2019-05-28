Santa Rosa police, CHP ticket drivers of souped‑up vehicles

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 28, 2019, 10:55AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

During the holiday weekend, CHP and Santa Rosa police focused on illegally modified vehicles, handing out more than three dozen citations and arresting four suspected impaired drivers, according to agency officials Tuesday.

Additional officers patrolled Santa Rosa from 6-11 p.m. Friday, mainly stopping drivers with vehicles that appeared to be altered in illegal or dangerous ways, but also making stops for speeding and suspected DUI, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

Such vehicles, including muscle cars, raised pickups and souped‑up imports, are seen sometimes in street racing and sideshow events where dozens and sometimes hundreds of drivers roam through a city, stopping periodically to take over an intersection or parking lot and perform various car stunts or race.

CHP officers issued 25 arrest citations, mainly for the car alterations, gave four warnings and took two to the Sonoma County Jail on the suspected DUI cases. Santa Rosa officers arrested two others suspected of DUI, stopped 33 drivers and gave 19 citations, said Santa Rosa traffic Sgt. Summer Gloeckner.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine