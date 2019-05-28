Man dies in Petaluma motorcycle crash

State roadway workers Tuesday morning clearing high weeds along a southern Petaluma street found a crashed motorcycle and nearby, the rider’s body, according to Petaluma police.

It’s likely the rider crashed during the weekend and his body and motorcycle lay hidden in the weeds along the shoulder until Tuesday about 8:30 a.m. when a Caltrans worker began mowing in the area, Petaluma police Lt. Brian Miller said.

The worker directed CHP officers and firefighters to the intersection of Lakeville Street and South McDowell Boulevard extension, which is just inside city limits and Petaluma police began investigating.

Crash evidence indicated the rider had run off the road and hit a fence. It didn’t appear from initial evidence that any other vehicles were involved but the cause remained unclear, Miller said.

Initially, responders suspected a second rider could also have been in the crash because a pair of shoes was found and the rider still had on his shoes, Miller said. No one else was found in a search.

The rider’s name wasn’t released Tuesday afternoon, pending notification of his family.

Miller asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Petaluma traffic Officer Mike Pierre at 707-781-1208.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.