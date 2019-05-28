Two suspects connected to gang wanted in Lake County shooting

Lake County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two possible gang members they suspect shot a man, wounding him in one leg, according to sheriff’s authorities Tuesday.

Saturday evening’s gunfire happened in Kelseyville, on Soda Bay Road. Deputies were called at 6:15 p.m. to a shooting and found the wounded man being tended by others who’d been in the area. The man, who wasn’t identified, was treated by paramedics and flown to a hospital outside Lake County where he remained Tuesday in critical condition, officials said.

Witnesses and the victim told deputies that two men had confronted him and two friends and the confrontation turned into an assault, followed by the victim being shot in the thigh. The suspects then drove off in two dark‑colored sedans.

An investigation identified the suspects as Sergio Alberto Fuentes, 23, and Juan Manual Renteria, 29, both of Kelseyville and both associated with a criminal street gang but whether they were gang members wasn’t yet clear, said Sheriff’s Lt. Corey Paulich. Detectives suspect Fuentes fired the gun.

The motive remained under investigation but detectives are looking into issues involving a Fuentes’ relative and the victim, Paulich said.The victim wasn’t suspected of being connected to a gang.

The lieutenant asked anyone with information about the location of the two men to contact Detective Jerry Pfann, 707‑262‑4236 or the Sheriff’s Office at 707‑263‑2690.

