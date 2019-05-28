Biden aide: Trump insult 'beneath the dignity of the office'

STEVE PEOPLES
ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 28, 2019, 1:43PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

NEW YORK — A senior aide to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says President Donald Trump's attacks against Biden on foreign soil "are beneath the dignity of the office."

While in Japan on Monday, the Republican president said he agreed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's assessment that Biden "is a low-IQ individual." Biden's campaign said it waited until Tuesday to respond out of respect for Memorial Day.

Deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield lashed out at Trump in a statement. She said: "To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former Vice President speaks for itself."

Bedingfield called Trump's comments "part of a pattern of embracing autocrats at the expense of our institutions."

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine