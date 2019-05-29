Skeletal remains found in creek outside of Windsor may be homeless woman

Skeletal remains found in a Windsor-area creek last month may be that of a homeless woman overcome by torrential rains that swelled Sonoma County waterways earlier this year, authorities said.

The unidentified corpse was reported to deputies on April 20 near Chalk Hill and Leslie roads when a man who was on his way to work stopped to relieve himself in nearby bushes and spotted the body, said Sgt. Spencer Crum, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Two black and red jackets, denim jeans, a fake snakeskin belt and blue and white Saucony-brand shoes were found on the remains, according to information posted on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System website, a clearinghouse for information on missing and unidentified people.

A faded hospital-style ID tag and heart monitoring pads were also found within the clothing, providing a clue that the victim may have received medical treatment shortly before dying, Crum said.

An autopsy by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office, which is run through the Sheriff’s Office, found no sign of foul play. No official identification of the body had been made as of Tuesday afternoon, Crum said.

“It could be months based on the deterioration of the clothing and the remains,” Crum said about the timing of the person’s death. “They’re going on the theory that this was a homeless person that was caught up in the February rains.”

If that theory proves true, the victim will be the fourth homeless person found dead in Sonoma County waterways this year, according to Coroner’s Office records.

An oversight in routine review of the sheriff’s watch commander logs led to the death going publicly unreported at the time, Crum said. The case came to light this week after a public tip leading back to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons registry.

The earlier deaths this year included Rogelio Carballido, 49, and Alex Colmar, 30, who died in drownings on Feb. 18, the Coroner’s Office ruled. Carballido was found in Healdsburg’s Foss Creek, while Colmar, who had acute methamphetamine intoxication when he died, was discovered near the Russian River in Guerneville, Coroner’s Office reported.

A third man, Christopher Blades, 46, drowned on Jan. 7 in the Santa Rosa Creek.

Only one homeless person, Cody Rizzolo, 38, of Healdsburg, drowned in Sonoma County waterways last year, though that death was ruled a suicide, the Coroner’s Office said.

The recent deaths and fiercely inclement weather this year led to low morale among Sonoma County’s homeless population, many who are struggling to survive, said Jennielynn Holmes, chief programs officer for Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, a homeless services provider. Roughly 2,000 people are unsheltered in Sonoma County on any given night, a recent homelessness survey showed.

“When we talk about homelessness as a life or death situation, this is what we mean,” Holmes said. “The atmosphere of the people we were serving was unlike any other winter we served before. People were very worried.”

In February, Sonoma County deputies made face-to-face contact with homeless people near Guerneville ahead of the extreme rains to warn them of the inclement weather, Crum said. The Sheriff’s Office also posted several alerts on Nixle to notify the public of incoming storms, he said.

Catholic Charities’ five-person outreach did similar face-to-face contact, though the group’s small size made it impossible to reach the entire homeless population in the county, Holmes said. Homeless people who opt to live in more rural areas, such as the site where last month’s skeletal remains were found, may pose an additional challenge for outreach workers, she added.

“They often take a little bit more engagement than others,” Holmes said. “They’re wanting to be isolated for a reason, so we have to overcome that reason to get the right housing intervention for them.”

Investigators are following leads in the latest case and are in the process of locating potential family members of the victim, Crum said. DNA comparisons will be used to verify the identity of the skeletal remains, he added.

Anyone can make a referral to Catholic Charities’ homeless outreach program at 1-855-707-4678, Holmes said.

