Missing Sacramento man's baby found dead in LA area

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 28, 2019, 2:47PM
Updated 5 hours ago

BELLFLOWER — Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide investigators have confirmed that a baby girl found dead is the daughter of a missing Northern California man.

A Sheriff's Department statement says the baby's body was found late Monday morning in suburban Bellflower.

The department says she was the daughter of 30-year-old Alexander Echeverria, who was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Friday in Bellflower with the 8-month-old baby.

A missing person bulletin issued earlier described Echeverria as suffering from depression and said his family was concerned for his well-being.

Los Angeles County investigators believe the infant died in Sacramento and the investigation is now being handled by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

Echeverria has been driving a gray 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with the California license plate 7FFT866.

