Coughing fit causes Santa Rosa driver to crash into neighbor’s house

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 29, 2019, 6:55AM
A Santa Rosa man suffered a prolonged cough as he was backing out of his driveway Tuesday and it caused him to accidentally hit the gas, zooming his car backwards across the street into his neighbor’s front window.

Larry Elbert Miller, 79, crashed into his neighbor’s house on Sovereign Lane near the intersection of Westgate Circle at about 11:30 a.m., Santa Rosa traffic Sgt. Summer Gloeckner said.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

“It was a totally unfortunate, crazy accident,” Gloeckner said.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.

