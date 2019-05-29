Man rescued from under concrete grinder in Penngrove

A man was rescued from underneath a concrete grinder in Penngrove on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rancho Adobe Fire District.

Rescue workers responded to the call around 12:50 p.m. on the 6000 block of Eagle Ridge Road, according to Captain Jimmy Bernal of Rancho Adobe Fire. They found a man trapped underneath the overturned grinder with his ankle pinned under the starting wheel of the 60,000 pound machine but “miraculously” without any other injuries, Bernal said in a text message.

Rescue workers used the hydraulic rescue equipment to free the man, Bernal said. He was evaluated at the scene and declined additional medical assistance. The man’s name was withheld by firefighters.

It was unclear if the accident occurred at a workplace.

