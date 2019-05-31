Evidence against lone suspect in Jenner beach killings to be revealed

A Sonoma County judge Thursday ordered the case against a Forestville man accused of killing his brother in 2017 and a Midwestern couple camping on a Jenner beach in 2004 to move forward despite a request from his attorney for more time to prepare a defense.

Judge Robert LaForge’s decision sets the stage for the first public airing of the evidence against Shaun Michael Gallon to begin next month at a preliminary hearing in Sonoma County Superior Court for three separate incidents of violence spanning 13 years in what could be tried as a death penalty case.

Gallon is charged with the August 2004 slayings of Lindsay Cutshall, 22, and her fiance, Jason Allen, 26, at Fish Head Beach on the Sonoma Coast; a separate 2004 case involving a package bomb explosion that injured a Monte Rio woman; and the March 2017 death of his younger brother Shamus Gallon, 36, who was shot in their family’s Forestville home.

More than two years have passed since Gallon, 40, was arrested on suspicion of killing his younger brother — a pivotal moment that would revive the investigation into Cutshall’s and Allen’s deaths when Gallon wrote a note to investigators saying he would talk with them about the Jenner beach case.

Within two months, then-Sheriff Steve Freitas identified Gallon as the lone gunman suspected of killing the couple, newly engaged Christian camp counselors from Ohio and Michigan who were found slain in their sleeping bags.

Gallon stood before LaForge Thursday for a scheduling hearing alongside other jail inmates called to court. His long brown hair went past his shoulders and his beard was touched with gray.

LaForge expressed frustration at the defense’s last-minute request to delay the June preliminary hearing, a proceeding when the prosecution presents its core evidence and the judge determines if it is sufficient to hold a trial. The hearing has been delayed repeatedly since it was originally scheduled to take place last September.

Chief Deputy Public Defender Jeff Mitchell had filed a motion Thursday morning stating he needed more time in a case spanning more than a decade and an investigation that generated more than 53,000 pages of investigative records and 341 hours of video evidence.

“I deny the request for a continuance. The preliminary hearing will begin June 14. We will go every day until we finish,” LaForge said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Spencer Brady said the preliminary hearing is expected to take four days and involve at least 20 witnesses.

Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch has not yet determined whether she will seek the death penalty in the Gallon case.

A moratorium on executions in California ordered in March by Gov. Gavin Newsom doesn’t change the law allowing prosecutors to present death as a possible punishment in eligible cases nor did the order alter death sentences already in place for nearly 740 condemned inmates.

Ravitch said she will consider the moratorium alongside other factors she is weighing in a lengthy process begun by her office to determine whether they will pursue the death penalty against Gallon.

Brady, the lead prosecutor in the case, said they have already begun that process by meeting with Gallon’s defense team. After the preliminary hearing, Ravitch said she will convene a committee from within her office to discuss the information brought by the defense, input from the victims’ families and the facts of the case. That decision will occur in advance of trial preparations because a death penalty case involves a different set of procedures and methods when selecting a jury.