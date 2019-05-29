Driver killed in Highway 101 crash near Frog Woman Rock

A woman was found dead Tuesday afternoon following a single-vehicle accident near Frog Woman Rock, the Hopland Volunteer Fire Protection District Reported.

The crash was reported about 5 p.m. after a passing motorist pulled off the highway and saw a car at the bottom of an embankment leading to the Russian River, Hopland Battalion Chief Ron Roysum said. Rescue workers found the driver, an unidentified woman, dead in the vehicle.

It was unclear when the crash happened, Roysum said.

“The vehicle was cool, so it wasn’t recent,” he said.

The woman had been traveling southbound in a silver Mercury station wagon on Highway 101 and went over the embankment directly across from Frog Woman Rock, he said. Her vehicle landed upside down about 250 feet down the embankment. It was not in the river.

“We had to lower down extrication equipment and the jaws to cut the victim out of the car and then CHP arrived with their rescue helicopter and short-hauled the victim from the riverbank up to the highway,” Roysum said.

In addition to CHP and the Hopland Fire District, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, Cal Fire, the Cloverdale Fire Department and Caltrans responded to the accident, he said.

Residents have long noted safety issues along that stretch of the highway paralleling the Russian River. Caltrans spent $2.85 million to build a barrier, completed in 2017, between the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway and prevent crossover collisions. The agency is also building a 423-foot-long retaining wall on the hillside next to the northbound lanes, but it is meant to prevent rock and mudslides and will have no benefit for drivers that go over the hill on the southbound side.

Roysum noted that Hopland first responders have been to the scene three times in the past three years for vehicles that have gone over the edge.

Last year, two young women went over the hill and landed in the river, suffering minor injuries, and in 2016 a mother and her young daughter accidentally drove off the cliff, killing the child, he said.

Hopland Fire Chief Mitch Franklin urged caution for drivers traveling that stretch of the highway. He said the speed limit is 45 because of construction in the area, but people regularly speed.

“All day long, you got people just hauling butt, 70-80 miles an hour,” he said. “Follow the signs and slow down.”

