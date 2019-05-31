Cal Fire preps Sonoma County air attack base for 2019 wildfire season

The future of fighting fires in California touched down in Sonoma County this week, where fire crews are prepping for the upcoming wildfire season.

A black-and-red C-130 air tanker emblazoned with the name Zeus gleamed under the afternoon sun Wednesday at the Cal Fire air attack base, on the north side of Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. The 150,000-pound, four-engine behemoth can be anywhere in the state in about an hour and a half to drop a 4,000-gallon payload of fire retardant and help firefighters battling blazes on the ground.

“Pretty big machine, yeah?” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jake Serrano. “Fires have dramatically changed in California, so we’re now going with the bigger ones. It’s nice to get some heavier air tankers with more fire retardant delivery.”

The massive aircraft, based in Sacramento, was brought to Sonoma County for training exercises. During an afternoon session, Sonoma County Fire District firefighter Ryan Anderson, 25, wheeled over a hose capable of delivering 500 gallons of retardant per minute, dropped to one knee and connected the nozzle to the tanker with a clean seal as some of the reddish goo dribbled out the end of the feeding line onto the hot cement.

“Textbook, textbook,” said Bryan Baker, a visiting pilot contracted for Cal Fire and lead training captain on the C-130. “It’s like you’ve done that before. You’re ready.”

The Cal Fire airbase is one of 13 across the state that house and refill tankers battling the rising number of large-scale wildfires that have come to define dry California summers. Each base is gearing up to be fully operational next week, at the ready to guide in tankers and send them back airborne to limit losses of life and homes throughout the state.

Once up and running, the local unit will patiently wait from dawn to dusk for the first word of embers near dried-out grasslands that could be spread by seasonal winds and develop into one of the massive fires that have ravaged the region the past few years.

“It’s a firehouse. We just get there a different way,” said Air Attack Capt. Nick Welch, a 20-year veteran of Cal Fire, the last three at the Sonoma County airbase that opened in 1964. The site of the base makes it one of the busiest in the state, working in collaboration with another location in Hollister to cover 4,000 square miles of territory across eight counties.

The base is staffed by about a dozen crew members who guide planes to the ground, load them with retardant and maintain Cal Fire’s critical air fleet. Normally, they oversee two Grumman S-2 air tankers and a scout plane stationed at the Sonoma County base.

The unit, which can host 10 tankers at a time, works with the efficiency of a Formula 1 pit crew to receive and reload a S-2 within 4 minutes — 18 minutes of total ground time — while spitting out as much as 50,000 gallons of mixed retardant in a single day on big fires.

The smaller, two-engine tankers take on about 1,000 gallons of retardant per trip and are the standard among the state fire agency’s fleet, used on initial air attack during a fire’s early days. They’re known for being agile, granting pilots the ability to maneuver in and out of hilly canyons where fires can spark in the North Bay.