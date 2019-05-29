French President Emmanuel Macron gaining leverage with EU

BRUSSELS — The results this week of the European Parliament elections were a humiliating blow at home to President Emmanuel Macron of France, as his party finished second to the far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen.

But at a European level — where Macron’s party did not even exist for the last election in 2014 — he will now be represented by his own, fairly sizable, bloc in Parliament.

There, if not the king, his party could be the kingmaker, because there will be no working majority in the fragmented Parliament without it. That gives Macron, who has been the biggest booster of deeper integration between European Union members, an opportunity to push through change.

For 40 years, the centrist parties — both right and left — have held majorities in the European Parliament. But in this election, they lost the majority, and so Macron’s party, together with liberal parties in a group called ALDE, will be necessary to create a sustainable working majority of pro-European parties.

Macron and other allied newcomers — in particular the Green Party, which did especially well with young voters worried about climate change — have made clear they intend to use their new position to affect change in both who runs the EU and its policies.

The new majority will also be needed to stand up to, and potentially block, the more emboldened populist and nationalist right, which increased its share as a group by 5 percentage points and now holds about 25% of seats.

That surge is yet another measure of the erosion of popular backing for a more integrated Europe and has given the populists still more momentum in their home countries.

But it was not as much as they had hoped for, and likely not enough to paralyze the European Parliament or much shape its agenda.

Altogether, the pro-European parties, along with the Greens, will control 502 of the 751 seats, limiting the power of the populists to gum up the system and providing leverage for Macron, the Liberals and the Greens, and their desire to shake Europe to embrace a different future.

On Tuesday, Macron, undaunted by his bruising at home, outlined a broad agenda of renewal for Europe, including items like “the climate emergency,” new technology, job creation, growth, social protections such as a minimum wage, border protection, migration and deepening the still fragile eurozone.

“We’ll have to choose people on the basis of this ambition,” Macron said. “We will need women and men who embody this renewal, who have the experience and credibility to carry out this mission.”

That does not, he and the Liberals made clear in a joint statement, mean the selection of Manfred Weber for the presidency of the European Commission, replacing Jean-Claude Juncker.

Weber is the candidate of the conservatives in the center right, a group known as the European People’s Party. Its members include supporters of Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, who has slow-walked or stymied Macron’s more ambitious plans for Europe.

But Macron and his allies argue that even if the EPP is the largest grouping in Parliament, it lost a significant number of seats, and Weber, many feel, represents the past.

Though it is up to the heads of state and government in the European Council to name a replacement for Juncker as commission president, the choice must be approved by the European Parliament.

And once a commission president is picked, Parliament must approve the entire slate of commissioners.

The maneuvering for commission president must take account of balance in terms of region, size, ideology and gender. And the preferences of Macron and his allies must also be taken into consideration, including those of the Greens.

“I would expect that the Green wave that we had in many countries, not in all, will have a strong impact on the program of the next commission president,” said Martin Selmayr, the secretary-general of the European Commission.

That by itself will be a significant shift.

“There seems to be a real change,” said Céline Charveriat, executive director of the Institute for European Environmental Policy in Brussels. “The electorate has really started to reflect on environmental concerns.”

Having increased their number of seats by 17, to 69 out of 751 total, the Greens will be needed on many issues for a working majority.

They intend to have a voice on issues that matter to them and their supporters, like climate change, renewable energy, biodiversity, pollution from plastics and an emphasis in new trade deals on environmental and labor standards.

Ska Keller, the co-president of the Greens group, called the vote “a mandate for change in the European Union.”