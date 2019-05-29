Fire, smoke damages Windsor winery warehouse, 300 barrels of wine

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 29, 2019, 8:21AM
Fire Tuesday night sparked by staining rags badly damaged a Windsor winery warehouse and some 300 barrels of wine, according to a Sonoma County Fire District official.

The Hillview Road fire at Notre Vue Estate Winery and Vineyard was reported about 8:40 p.m. and firefighters found flames outside and in a portion of the 11,000‑square‑foot warehouse, said Cyndi Foreman, spokeswoman for the new fire district.

The building houses a tasting room, officers and warehouse. The fire appeared to have started just outside and spread to one area inside, but there was smoke and heat damage throughout, Foreman said.

At the outside corner where the fire began, investigators found staining rags and rollers. “They had been doing some staining work on the property earlier that afternoon,” she said.

Damage to the building was estimated at $500,000. The loss of the wine was being determined but could be upward of $2 million, Foreman said.

Staining products are highly flammable and when the fluid dries on rags, the cloth can combust. Such materials should be stored in a metal can with a lid to eliminate oxygen, which is needed to create the combustion.

Sonoma County Fire, Santa Rosa, Healdsburg and Forestville firefighters responded.

Check back for details on this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

