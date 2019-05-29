Deadly crash snarls Bay Bridge traffic into San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities say a fatal crash on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge involving a box truck and a bus has shut down three traffic lanes, causing a miles-long backup into San Francisco.

The California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the crash at around 4:30 a.m. on westbound Interstate 80. It says a passenger in the box truck died at the scene.

Priya David Clemens, a spokeswoman for Golden Gate Bridge, says that a Golden Gate Transit bus was headed from BART's MacArthur Station toward San Francisco when the box truck rear-ended it on the Bay Bridge.

Two other people in the truck and three people in the bus were injured. The CHP says four of them were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

