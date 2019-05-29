Man suspected in unprovoked baseball bat attack on San Carlos teen

SAN CARLOS — Authorities have arrested a man they say walked into a Northern California garage and hit a teenager with a baseball bat in an unprovoked attack.

Thirty-four-year-old Payam Nia of Pleasanton was taken into custody after Monday's attack.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office alleges that Nia entered an open garage, armed himself with a bat and hit a teenager in the head when the youth went into the garage.

Nia was tracked down using a sheriff's dog and booked on suspicion of attempted murder. It's unknown whether he has an attorney.

Authorities say the victim and attacker didn't know each other and there's no word on a motive for the attack.

The teenager was treated at a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

