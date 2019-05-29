Gas thieves spark fire at Santa Rosa U‑Haul business

Someone stealing gas from rental trucks in Santa Rosa early Wednesday started a fire that destroyed two vehicles and damaged five others, according to Sonoma County Fire District officials.

Firefighters called about 1:30 a.m. were told of a possible explosion and structure fire at the Santa Rosa Avenue U‑Haul Moving & Storage property. They arrived to find one pickup engulfed in flames, fire spreading to a nearby truck and a handful of other vehicles damaged. As firefighters put out the flames, they found signs of significant siphoning, Sonoma County fire Capt. Fred Leuenberger said.

“There was quite a bit of siphoning of multiple trucks going on, multiple gas cans. Another vehicle still had a the tube inserted into the gas tank,” Leuenberger said. “There were multiple funnels and large metal containers up and down the aisles of the rental vehicles.”

The gas thieves must have been deep into the operation when the Ford F‑150 pickup they were extracting gas from caught fire, he said.

No one was at the property when firefighters arrived and a check of area hospitals for burn victims turned up no suspects for the crime.

It’s likely the fire started due to static electricity created during the transfer of the flammable liquid. If not done property, the vapors can ignite, said Cyndi Foreman, Sonoma County Fire District spokeswoman and fire prevention officer.

The U‑Haul business at 3601 Santa Rosa Avenue rents moving van, box trucks and pickups and also has a rental storage units.

Parts being stolen off vehicles is a common crime, more often catalytic converters or batteries than fuel, said Sgt. Spencer Crum, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

“Thieves who steal gas tend to pick larger vehicles with bigger gas tanks,” Crum said. “The U‑Haul dealership was likely targeted due to the large gas tanks and the fact that customers return trucks with full gas tanks.”

Sonoma County Fire, Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park fire agencies responded. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

