Santa Rosa Water to be led by longtime department official

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 29, 2019, 6:47PM
Santa Rosa has picked a new leader for its water department, promoting a longtime official who most recently served as interim director.

Jennifer Burke, who has worked for Santa Rosa since 2003, will earn a salary of $175,000 running Santa Rosa Water, which has about 250 employees. She served as interim water director since March and previously was deputy director of water resources, with roles that included leading a task force to address water contamination issues in Fountaingrove following the 2017 fires. Her appointment was effective Tuesday.

She succeeds Ben Horenstein, who resigned to take a job with the Marin Municipal Water District in late 2018.

Burke was chosen from a pool of three finalists after a nationwide recruitment process that garnered interest from 20 qualified applicants, according to Amy Reeve, the city’s director of human resources.

Burke’s promotion and Reeve’s hiring in March have filled two key administrative positions that were vacant for months. Santa Rosa continues to search for a new police chief to replace outgoing Chief Hank Schreeder. The city has considered hiring one person to lead its Office of Community Engagement and Department of Recreation and Parks, neither of which have permanent full-time leaders, but no final decision has been made to consolidate leadership of those city departments.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

