SRJC president remains optimistic amid declining enrollment

Santa Rosa Junior College President Frank Chong used his annual address Thursday to tout a bright list of upgrades planned for the 101-year-old school, including new classroom facilities, on-campus student housing and programs aimed at curbing declining student enrollment.

He contrasted the continued promise of a strong public education and the legacy of a beloved campus with the pay-to-play admission scandal that has tarnished reputations of some private and public universities.

“At a time when wealthy parents around the country are buying their children’s admission into universities, SRJC stands out as a shining example of the success that is possible in community colleges,” Chong said to a crowd of 400 gathered at the luncheon at Santa Rosa campus’s Walter Haehl Pavilion.

But the college also faces its challenges, including declining enrollment and a shrinking budget.

About 13,500 students so far have enrolled for the fall semester, which is about 2% less compared to the previous year, campus officials said.

As a result of the declining enrollment, Chong said, classes with low numbers of students were canceled this year. The college also offered voluntary retirement incentives this spring, which 98 employees accepted. Of them, 39 are faculty members.

“In order to continue to serve students to the best of our ability, SRJC has also made great strides towards fiscal solvency,” Chong said. “Throughout the academic year, we’ve made classes more productive by canceling low-enrolled sections and directing students into other classes with openings. This reduces the number of empty seats in our classrooms and further extends our taxpayer funding.”

Early retirement incentives were offered to full-time employees over the age of 55 who have worked at least five years at the college. They’ll receive 80% of their base annual salary under the deal, which the SRJC Board of Trustees approved in February.

“It was a very personal choice for a lot of them,” board President Jordan Burns said in an interview. “It was 100% their choice.”

The incentives will reduce the college’s workforce by 7% to 8% by the end of 2019 and save the college millions of dollars, Chong said during his address.

The college’s general fund budget, which hasn’t been finalized, likely will decrease by more than $3 million next year to $167.4 million. However, college officials said they don’t expect layoffs in the foreseeable future.

To boost enrollment, the college has expanded its online course offerings. The number of students taking online classes has grown by 83% since the spring of 2014, and about 7% in the last year, Chong said.

The college also plans to expand its program for incarcerated students. More than 100 incarcerated students were enrolled in the Inspiring Greatness Inside Through Education program this year, earning college credit in math, English and culinary courses.

On Thursday, Chong boasted about this year’s graduating class, which included the largest number of Latino graduates in the college’s history. Of the 1,765 students who graduated Saturday, 586 were Latinos, he said.

He said 80% of SRJC students who apply to a UC campus are admitted.

During his address, Chong also spoke about new facilities funded by Measure H, a $410 million bond passed by Sonoma County voters in 2014.

The Lindley Center for STEM Education, a 105,000-square-foot facility that will include science labs, will break ground in September. The Luther Burbank Auditorium and Jeff Kunde Hall, which will house the math department, will open this fall, and a new athletic complex will be completed in March 2020.

So far, the college has spent about $93 million of the bond.

With the new buildings and plans for on-campus housing for up to 370 students, Chong said the college will look more modern.

“SRJC will likely continue to look a bit different in the coming years and I believe these changes will result in a better institution, which serves the needs of the Sonoma County of today,” Chong said