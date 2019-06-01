First wave of 4,500 Sonoma County students graduate high school

Families rushed to their graduates with balloons, flowers and open arms Friday as high schools in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma bade farewell to the class of 2019.

Across public schools in Sonoma County, there are 4,500 students graduating from high school this week and next week, according to the county Office of Education.

On Friday, all six high schools in Santa Rosa City Schools staged graduation ceremonies, issuing diplomas to 1,730 graduates. Many Santa Rosa graduates have overcome some adversity during their high school years, including 35 graduating seniors at Maria Carrillo High School who lost their homes in the October 2017 wildfires.

Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park and Casa Grande High School in Petaluma also staged their graduation ceremonies Friday.

High school graduation ceremonies will continue throughout the county next week, with the last one on June 9 at Credo High School, a charter in Rohnert Park with Waldorf-based curriculum.