Ukiah woman killed in crash off Highway 101 near Frog Woman Rock

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 29, 2019, 4:41PM
Updated 4 hours ago

CHP investigators are looking into the cause of a fatal single-vehicle crash near Frog Woman Rock Tuesday.

A 69-year-old Ukiah woman was killed after her Mercury station wagon fell about 250 feet down an embankment off Highway 101, according to Hopland fire officials. She was the only occupant in the vehicle, which landed upside down.

Mendocino County sheriff’s officials did not release her name Wednesday afternoon. They were still trying to contact her family, which lives out of state, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Greg Van Patten said in an email.

It’s not yet known if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, CHP said.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.

