2 pedestrians, 5 others hurt in San Francisco SUV chase

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 30, 2019, 7:39AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — A stolen sport utility vehicle struck two pedestrians and injured five other people Wednesday afternoon as it drove on a San Francisco sidewalk and smashed into other cars while fleeing police, authorities said.

A person struck in a crosswalk was treated for life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition, KPIX-TV reported.

Another pedestrian and five drivers — including the woman behind the wheel of the SUV — had non-life threatening injuries, police said.

She was arrested but her name wasn't immediately released. It also wasn't immediately clear whether she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The car took off in a neighborhood after an officer checked the license plate of a silver Kia in an intersection and found it was stolen, a police statement said.

The car then stopped in front of a nearby police station, authorities said.

Surveillance video showed the car running up on a sidewalk, hitting a building, and injuring a construction worker near some scaffolding as more than a dozen police swarmed it. The SUV then backed up and went forward several times, hitting a tree and several cars, including an unmarked police car, before managing to drive off.

The SUV then hit a person in a crosswalk and four other cars before finally stopping in another neighborhood, police said.

One car was struck as the stolen SUV plowed the wrong way down a street. Two were struck near where Lauren Sorensen, 43, was about to cross the street.

"We were all about to cross," she told the San Francisco Chronicle . "The crowd of people waiting was two to three people deep. We're so lucky."

"This is a very densely populated area. It's very scary what I saw," police Sgt. Michael Andraychak told the Chronicle about the video. "It's very, very dangerous what this person was doing ... and right at about 2 o' clock, just as schools are letting out."

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine