UC Davis suspends marching band after reports of misconduct

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 30, 2019, 7:59AM
Updated 3 hours ago

DAVIS — Officials have suspended a university marching band following a newspaper investigation into allegations of hazing, binge drinking and sexual misconduct.

The University of California, Davis Cal Aggie Marching Band was placed on interim suspension Wednesday , less than a week after the Sacramento Bee reported on the allegations.

The newspaper reported a culture of hazing, binge drinking and people taking off their clothes. One student described the band as a "frat with instruments." Three people said they sought therapy after traumatic sexual experiences related to the band, and one woman said she had to be hospitalized for a psychotic breakdown.

The university's associate director of campus recreation and unions, Jeff Heiser, told band students in an email that reviews would be conducted before the university determines "the appropriate outcome."

