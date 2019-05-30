Body believed to be missing hiker found in Hawaii forest

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 30, 2019, 8:37AM
Updated 2 hours ago

HONOLULU — Authorities say searchers have found the body of a man believed to be a hiker who went missing on a remote trail on Hawaii's island of Maui 10 days ago.

Maui Police Department spokesman Lt. Gregg Okamoto in a statement Wednesday said that the body was found about 400 feet (121 meters) below a steep ridge in an area only accessible by helicopter.

Rescuers had to be lowered in to retrieve the body thought to be that of 35-year-old Noah Mina, who went missing on May 20. An autopsy will be performed to identify the body.

The body was found days after rescuers found a Hawaii hiker who was missing for two weeks in another part of Maui.

Amanda Eller survived by eating plants and drinking stream water.

