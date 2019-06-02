Gaye LeBaron: A look back at the D-Day reunion of two decorated Navy men from Sonoma County

Seventy-five years ago this week, Allied forces staged what is regarded as the most ambitious and thoroughly planned operation in modern military history, landing 40,000 men and 3,500 vehicles on five Normandy beaches in a bold move to take back Europe from the Nazis.

On June 6, 1944, known by the military term D-Day, a fleet of vessels, from battleships to landing crafts, carried the troops and cargo across the English Channel to engage the Germans in what would be the most costly battle in Europe of World War II.

It’s been 25 years since two of these men, Al Pellegrini and Gene Benedetti, sat together in the Pellegrini living room. They were poring over maps of Omaha Beach, measuring just how far apart the landing crafts they commanded were and, from an intensely personal view, how it all went down on that terrible, triumphant day.

It wasn’t just a couple of old sailors telling war stories. It was a “What are the odds?” kind of event.

These were two very successful Sonoma County businessmen — Pellegrini of Tuttle’s Pharmacies in Santa Rosa and Benedetti of Petaluma’s Clover-Stornetta. Both were 74 years old, second-generation Italian-Americans and lifelong residents of Sonoma County. They were meeting for the first time since they played on rival high school teams half a century earlier when Al was an all-league halfback for Santa Rosa, and Gene was Petaluma’s all-league center.

Neither knew of the other’s wartime service. Until that meeting in the spring of 1994 for a D-Day anniversary story in The Press Democrat, they had no idea of their shared history from 50 years earlier, on a foggy June morning off the French coast.

It’s hard to believe, in these days of “full disclosure” in every medium known to mankind, that these two — both honored with Silver Stars for their heroism — had never met, never done the “war talk,” never compared notes.

But that wasn’t unusual for the times. Many WWII veterans put aside their war memories, particularly the grim ones, to get on with their lives.

“Some of the things you just can’t keep remembering, or you’ll go crazy,” Benedetti said that day. “So you try to remember the good times and forget the bad.”

But the 50th anniversary was a catalyst for remembering the whole story.

…

Naval Lt. junior grade Benedetti came to D-Day as a seasoned and badly bruised survivor of Allied invasions from Bizerte in Tunisia to Anzio in Italy. But he referred to D-Day as “the worst day of my life.”

Hospitalized after Anzio with a back injury, Benedetti was heading home, or thought he was, when a request for officers experienced in tank landing crafts (LCTs) rerouted him to Britain and D-Day.

Ensign Pellegrini was one of those young officers known as “90-Day Wonders” rushed from college campuses through officer’s training. The D-Day invasion was his trial by fire. He took his group of LCTs in, he admitted, at about twice the recommended speed, literally leading the charge. His landing craft was the first to reach the coast of France, 10 minutes ahead of H-Hour, first of a group of LCTs that off-loaded 31 of 32 tanks before the heavy fire began.