Gaye LeBaron: A look back at the D-Day reunion of two decorated Navy men from Sonoma County

GAYE LEBARON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 1, 2019, 9:37PM
Seventy-five years ago this week, Allied forces staged what is regarded as the most ambitious and thoroughly planned operation in modern military history, landing 40,000 men and 3,500 vehicles on five Normandy beaches in a bold move to take back Europe from the Nazis.

On June 6, 1944, known by the military term D-Day, a fleet of vessels, from battleships to landing crafts, carried the troops and cargo across the English Channel to engage the Germans in what would be the most costly battle in Europe of World War II.

It’s been 25 years since two of these men, Al Pellegrini and Gene Benedetti, sat together in the Pellegrini living room. They were poring over maps of Omaha Beach, measuring just how far apart the landing crafts they commanded were and, from an intensely personal view, how it all went down on that terrible, triumphant day.

It wasn’t just a couple of old sailors telling war stories. It was a “What are the odds?” kind of event.

These were two very successful Sonoma County businessmen — Pellegrini of Tuttle’s Pharmacies in Santa Rosa and Benedetti of Petaluma’s Clover-Stornetta. Both were 74 years old, second-generation Italian-Americans and lifelong residents of Sonoma County. They were meeting for the first time since they played on rival high school teams half a century earlier when Al was an all-league halfback for Santa Rosa, and Gene was Petaluma’s all-league center.

Neither knew of the other’s wartime service. Until that meeting in the spring of 1994 for a D-Day anniversary story in The Press Democrat, they had no idea of their shared history from 50 years earlier, on a foggy June morning off the French coast.

It’s hard to believe, in these days of “full disclosure” in every medium known to mankind, that these two — both honored with Silver Stars for their heroism — had never met, never done the “war talk,” never compared notes.

But that wasn’t unusual for the times. Many WWII veterans put aside their war memories, particularly the grim ones, to get on with their lives.

“Some of the things you just can’t keep remembering, or you’ll go crazy,” Benedetti said that day. “So you try to remember the good times and forget the bad.”

But the 50th anniversary was a catalyst for remembering the whole story.

Naval Lt. junior grade Benedetti came to D-Day as a seasoned and badly bruised survivor of Allied invasions from Bizerte in Tunisia to Anzio in Italy. But he referred to D-Day as “the worst day of my life.”

Hospitalized after Anzio with a back injury, Benedetti was heading home, or thought he was, when a request for officers experienced in tank landing crafts (LCTs) rerouted him to Britain and D-Day.

Ensign Pellegrini was one of those young officers known as “90-Day Wonders” rushed from college campuses through officer’s training. The D-Day invasion was his trial by fire. He took his group of LCTs in, he admitted, at about twice the recommended speed, literally leading the charge. His landing craft was the first to reach the coast of France, 10 minutes ahead of H-Hour, first of a group of LCTs that off-loaded 31 of 32 tanks before the heavy fire began.

During several trips that day, Pellegrini delivered infantry to follow the tanks. On the last one he hit a mine and “blew out a third of the bottom of the boat.”

At the other end of the beach, Benedetti, who had been assured they were going into “a totally dead beach, no one there,” was in the first wave that learned that wasn’t true.

“We took hits in the bow and in two of our engines. Four men, my best men, were killed. The demolition guys hit the beach and I don’t think even one of them made it,” he said. “Poor devils.” The hit had also damaged the 300-pound ramps, which had to be pulled down by hand to get the tanks off.

Benedetti got his damaged craft to a maintenance station and was immediately assigned to a smaller craft, carrying men and ammunition, which made several round trips that day and in days to come.

Pellegrini’s craft was repaired and sent east to Gold Beach, where British forces were in command. That was where a sunken barrage balloon became tangled in the propellers. The powerless craft was drifting, perilously, in a minefield. Standing on the bow with a rifle, Pellegrini shot at the mines, exploding at least three and getting through safely.

Now, 75 years later, warfare has changed, making 88 mm guns and landing crafts nearly as “olden days” as The Charge of the Light Brigade.

But D-Day is still regarded as a military milestone. Pearl Harbor put America into the war; the beachheads of Normandy put the Allies on the path to a costly victory.

There was still a year of war in Europe ahead. But once the beaches were cleared, the Navy had done its job there. Gene Benedetti came home to an East Coast posting. Al Pellegrini was sent to help win the war in the Pacific.

Their service is not forgotten. Gene’s son, Dan Benedetti, keeps his father’s medal in a special place, near mementos of his namesake uncle, Dante Benedetti, a Marine pilot who died when his plane was shot down in the Pacific early in the war.

Al Pellegrini’s medal is framed and hanging on the wall at Tuttle’s Doyle Park Pharmacy on Sonoma Avenue, owned by his son Robert, a third-generation Santa Rosa pharmacist.

When these two veterans met, Gene and his wife, Evelyn, were about to leave for France to attend the 50th anniversary ceremonies. Al and his wife, Lorraine, had paid their visit to the beach and the cemeteries a dozen years earlier. Al, who was struggling with kidney disease, walked with Gene to the door, saying how glad he was that “we lived through it, so we could see each other again and have this visit.” He died three weeks later. Benedetti died in 2006.

Through the 50 years of comparative silence about that D-Day, both of these men carried scarred memories. Pellegrini said he could still hear the “swoosh” of the German 88 millimeter shell that passed so close to his head that it knocked his hat askew. Benedetti came away from his “Longest Day,” with a piece missing from the crease in his new uniform pants, sheared off by another 88 mm that passed just below his knee before embedding itself in the door of the pilot house — without exploding.

As veterans of D-Day pass away, we rely on these stories from the lucky ones, stories that were so long untold.

