Chris Smith: That house painter who coaches track and sings? Found him

Kate Moore stepped toward a cashier’s window at the Oakmont branch of Wells Fargo, and something stopped her as abruptly as an invisible wall.

The fellow who’d just finished up and turned away from the window burst into the classic “Show Boat” show tune, “Ol’ Man River.”

“All of us were awestruck,” Moore said. The dude had “an amazing baritone voice” and knew how to use it.

He finished the song, and Moore thanked and praised him.

“I asked him if he was performing in a local performance, thinking he was doing a promo for a production,” she said.

No, the stranger responded. He’s a house painter who sings with the Santa Rosa Symphonic Chorus.

A short time later, Moore uttered, “Darn!” She’d failed to ask his name.

She was so intrigued by the singing painter that she looked up the 85-year-old community chorus and bought a ticket for its performance at Santa Rosa’s Glaser Center.

“During a break,” Moore said, “I asked one of the chorus members if he knew of a house painter with a glorious voice.”

Came the reply: He’s Paul Troppy, who wasn’t at the performance because he’s also a track and field coach and was away at a meet.

I tracked down Troppy.

Tickled by mention of his performance at Wells Fargo, he shared that he and the teller had spoken about singing. Though he specializes in classical music, he decided on the spot to leave her with a show tune.

Troppy revealed also that as a Santa Rosa High student in the early ’80s he sang with master choir director Dan Earl, and he now coaches at the school.

He also sings at times while he works, most often “when I’m painting baseboards or trim.”

He expects that he and Kate Moore will meet again.

...

BUZZY’S MOVIE: At long last, “Guitar Man” will be screened close to home.

The film inspired by the book and life of Sonoma County musician and youth mentor Buzzy Martin shows June 13 in the San Francisco Black Film Festival.

It’s scheduled for a 7 p.m. screening at the Fillmore Heritage Center, formerly Yoshi’s jazz club, on San Francisco’s Fillmore Street. Tickets are through Eventbrite.

“Guitar Man” has gathered a bouquet of awards at film competitions. The full-length movie grew from Buzzy’s experiences as a music teacher keen to touch lives in juvenile hall and at San Quentin State Prison.

Oh, yes, he’ll be at the showing on Fillmore.

...

HORSES AND KIDS who work wonders for each other star in another film of local interest — one that comes to Sonoma County for the first time June 6.

Horses will be present, children, too, at the 6 p.m. showing at Santa Rosa’s Summerfield Cinemas of Swiss filmmaker Jolanda Ellenberger’s “High-Sensitive Youth in the Horse-Heart-Space.”

The special showing will benefit Pony Express, the therapeutic program most widely known for its rides at Santa Rosa’s Howarth Park.

For tickets, go to santarosacinemas.com and click on “Special Screenings, Events & Promotions.”

There will be horses on the screen for the benefit screening, but the equine special guests will remain just outdoors.

