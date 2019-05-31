Man arrested for sex assault at BottleRock Music Festival in Napa

A Richmond man was arrested at the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa following a woman’s report that she had been assaulted in a portable restroom and the discovery that several restrooms at the festival site had been tampered with, Napa police said.

Peterson William Fontes, 42, was spotted by a festival staffer acting suspiciously behind a bank of restrooms about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, police said in a press release. The staffer confronted him and stayed with him until officers arrived.

The festival was on alert and had worked with authorities on additional security measures in the wake of the woman’s 911 call about 10 p.m. Saturday reporting she was inappropriately touched while using a restroom, the release said.

Officers discovered the restroom wall had been compromised, allowing the offender to reach into the restroom, and immediately contacted BottleRock security. Several other portable restrooms were found to be compromised, and all were repaired or replaced.

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Department joined police in the investigation, processing evidence and reviewing video surveillance in an attempt to identify a suspect.

A restroom that had been compromised in the same way as the others was found in the area where Fontes was spotted Sunday.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony penetration by a foreign object, burglary, felony vandalism and misdemeanor peeking while loitering and lodged in Napa County jail.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious behavior or has information related to the incident is asked to call Napa police Detective Brandt Keown at (707) 257-9592.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.