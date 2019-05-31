Ukiah woman killed in Frog Woman Rock crash identified

The Mendocino County Coroner on Thursday identified a woman found dead Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident at Frog Woman Rock.

The woman was identified as Suzanne Bentley, 69, of Ukiah, according to sheriff’s Capt. Gregory Van Patten. A passing motorist Tuesday spotted her vehicle overturned at the bottom of a 250-foot embankment off the south side of Highway 101 near Frog Woman Rock, the Hopland Volunteer Fire Protection District reported.

It was unclear when the accident happened. Bentley was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The CHP reported Wednesday that it was investigating the cause of the crash. No further updates were available Thursday, and attempts to reach relatives of Bentley were unsuccessful.

The crash was at least the third major crash in as many years at the same location. In 2016, a 7-year-old Stockton girl was killed and her mother injured when they flew off the highway. Last year, two went off the side and landed in the river, suffering minor injuries.

