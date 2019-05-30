Flash flood warning issued for Lake County

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Thursday afternoon for southeastern Lake County, as thunderstorms moved into the area.

The storms were producing heavy rain near Clear Lake, the weather service said. Up to one inch of rain already had fallen by around 4 p.m.

“Flash flooding is expected with numerous roads reported closed due to the flooding,” the weather service reported.

Locations that will experience flooding include Clear lake, Soda Bay, Mount Konocti, Konocti Bay, Finley, Kelseyville, Buckingham Park, Lower Lake and Clearlake Park, according to the agency. The warning is in place until 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Meteorologists urged residents to avoid flooded roads, noting most flood deaths happen in vehicles.

“In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route,” according to the weather service’s warning.

