Hundreds of minors held at US border facilities are there beyond legal time limits, data show

McALLEN, Texas - Many of the nearly 2,000 unaccompanied migrant children, including some who are 12 or younger, held in overcrowded U.S. Border Patrol facilities have been there beyond legally allowed time limits, according to new government data obtained by the Washington Post.

Federal law and court orders require that children in Border Patrol custody be transferred to more-hospitable shelters no longer than 72 hours after they are apprehended. But some unaccompanied children are spending longer than a week in Border Patrol stations and processing centers, according to two Customs and Border Protection officials and two other government officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the unreleased data. One government official said about half of the children in custody — 1,000 — have been with the Border Patrol for longer than 72 hours, and another official said more than 250 children 12 or younger have been in custody for an average of six days.

Because the crush of migration at the southern border in recent months has overwhelmed U.S. immigration infrastructure, initial incarceration for the tens of thousands of unaccompanied children who have arrived there has averaged four days, the officials said.

“I don’t have any beds, because we’re meant to be short-term processing — not even holding,” one CBP official said of the agency’s facilities here in the Rio Grande Valley, at which some children are sleeping on mats on the floor. “I have stools and benches, but I have no beds. . . . Our facilities are not built for long-term holding, and they’re certainly not built to house children for very long at all.”

The government agencies responsible for the care, transport and sheltering of the unaccompanied children have described a bureaucratic tangle linked largely to the influx of youths, passing the blame for the delays. Because the Border Patrol is the first agency to have them in custody, it has been seeing the backup directly in its stations along the southern border.

Border officials said the immigration system is so overwhelmed that the normal conduits meant to funnel children out of Border Patrol custody and into Department of Health and Human Services shelters have broken down. Migrants are arriving faster than Customs and Border Protection agents can process them. Immigration and Customs Enforcement typically transfers the children to HHS shelters, but it said the Department of Homeland Security — which oversees ICE and the CBP — has been facing “numerous operational challenges,” according to a spokesman.

HHS officials said that the agency is aware that 2,000 children are detained and awaiting transfer and that it has space for them — but they said the agency’s responsibility for the minors begins only once they are delivered to the department’s custody. DHS officials at multiple agencies said the HHS is not placing children in shelters fast enough.

The Border Patrol has apprehended nearly 45,000 unaccompanied children since October, according to government data. A spokesman for the HHS, whose Office of Refugee Resettlement is tasked with providing longer-term shelters for those children, said border authorities had referred about 40,800 unaccompanied children to its custody as of the end of April. That marked a 57% increase from the previous year, and the HHS said it is on pace to care for the largest number of unaccompanied minors in the program’s history this fiscal year.