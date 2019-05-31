Hwy. 1 reopen after fuel tanker overturns near Timber Cove

A tanker truck carrying fuel overturned on Highway 1 Thursday night near the Timber Cove area on the North Coast, closing down the roadway overnight.

No fuel was spilled from the 7:30 p.m. accident, according to a county fire dispatcher. CHP was investigating the accident into the late evening, and the road was reopened just before 8 a.m. Friday morning after the 12-hour closure for clean up.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the remote coast community south of Stillwater, including North Coast Sonoma Fire, the Timber Cove volunteers, Cal Fire and hazardous materials units from Sonoma County and Santa Rosa Fire. The hazmat teams worked through the night to drill into the tank and pump out the fuel into an awaiting upright tanker.

The incident is the second of its kind in a two-year span. In August 2017, about 1,500 gallons of fuel spilled onto the roadway and forced closure of Highway 1 at Stewarts Point and Timber Cove roads for roughly 16 hours so the trucking company could clean up the spill.

This is a developing story. Check back for more later.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.