San Francisco police officer sentenced for bank robberies

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 31, 2019, 8:15AM

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco police officer who robbed two banks last year has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison.

Rain Daugherty was sentenced Thursday for stealing more than $10,000 during holdups in the Sunset and Richmond districts. He was ordered to repay the money to the banks.

Authorities say Daugherty handed tellers a note demanding money but didn't use a weapon.

He pleaded guilty in February and apologized during sentencing.

Daugherty's daughter, Elizabeth Falk, told the judge that her father was addicted to opioids and was living in his car at the time of the robberies.

KQED-TV says Daugherty technically remains on the force. He was suspended without pay four years ago for sending racist and homophobic text messages to other officers.

