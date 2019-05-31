Jury recommends death in ambush killing of Palm Springs officers

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 31, 2019, 8:53AM
Updated 33 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

INDIO — A jury on Thursday recommended death for a man convicted of killing two Southern California police officers and wounding six others in an ambush-style attack in 2016, prosecutors said.

The same jury that convicted 28-year-old John Hernandez Felix of murder and attempted murder earlier this month recommended capital punishment, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

He'll be sentenced by a judge on Aug. 30.

Palm Springs Officers Lesley Zerebny and Jose "Gil" Vega were killed responding to a call about domestic violence at the home of Felix's mother on Oct. 8, 2016. Prosecutors said Felix opened fire with an AR-15 rifle.

Six other officers were injured as police and Felix exchanged gunfire in the neighborhood more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. Felix was arrested after a lengthy standoff.

"We are gratified with the jury's verdict and this represents a step toward justice for these two fallen officers," District Attorney Mike Hestrin said in a statement Thursday.

Defense attorney John Dolan has contended Felix, an admitted gang member, is intellectually disabled and should not face capital punishment.

Dolan didn't immediately comment on Thursday's jury recommendation.

Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this year announced a moratorium on enforcing the death penalty but the decision does not prevent prosecutors from seeking or judges and juries from imposing death sentences.

Vega, a father of eight, was a 35-year veteran months away from retirement when he was killed. He wasn't scheduled to work the day he died but had volunteered to fill the shift.

Zerebny was a rookie officer just back from maternity leave.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine