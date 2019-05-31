Suspect detained, police lift Santa Rosa High lockdown

Santa Rosa police detained a male student Friday afternoon suspected of bringing a gun onto the Santa Rosa High School campus earlier that day, prompting the lockdown of the campus and two other nearby schools, Santa Rosa Lt. Ryan Corcoran said.

The report of an armed student came in to police at about 10:40 a.m., made to an on-duty school resource officer who then initiated the school-wide lockdown, authorities said. Armed officers responded with a room-by-room search of the campus, though the suspect, who was not identified by authorities, was found hours later at a nearby neighborhood.

Authorities announced at about 1:21 p.m. that the lockdown had been lift following the suspect’s arrest, but asked parents to stay at the nearby Emeritus Hall parking lot at the Santa Rosa Junior College campus.

No shots had been fired at the school and no injuries were reported to police, Corcoran said. The student said to have the gun was described as a 15-year-old student at the school.

Police had rifles drawn and a police helicopter circled above the campus as parents arrived and awaited out front looking for more information soon after the lockdown was initiated.

Friday is the last day of school and students were in finals. Classes were scheduled to end at noon, so many parents were already set to arrive at campus at that time.

Students were locked inside the classrooms with the shades drawn on the door so no one can see into the classrooms, according to texts from students on campus.

Dani Burlison said her daughter, a senior at the school, was at graduation practice when Burlison received a Nixle alert from police about the lockdown. She texted her daughter, Ava Burlison, who said she and about 300 other senior at the school were sheltering in the school’s gym. Commencement ceremonies are scheduled for Friday night at Santa Rosa High and across Sonoma County.

“They’re excited about graduation but they’re also like ‘What’s going on?” Dani Burlison said. “It’s very stressful.”

Also on lockdown were adjacent Ridgway High School, Santa Rosa City School’s district headquarters and the Santa Rosa Junior College.

Ridgway student Sarah Torre, 19, said she was midway through a graduation ceremony on campus when an announcement over a loudspeaker notified of a campus-wide a lockdown due to nearby police activity. Parents, children, students and their teachers tried not to panic as they ran into the a gym, she said.

“You never think this could happen and then it starts happening like today and you’re just so worried about the lives of people you care about when you’re looking around you,” Torre said.

More than 20 Santa Rosa officers were sent to the campus Friday, and officers from other agencies were also assisting in the investigation, authorities said.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

