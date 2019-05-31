Santa Rosa High School graduation ceremony still set for Friday evening

SUSAN MINICHIELLO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 31, 2019, 3:53PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Santa Rosa High School graduation ceremony will continue as planned Friday evening at 6:30 p.m., district officials said, after the campus was locked down for hours starting at 10:40 a.m. when there was a report of armed student on the property.

About 1 p.m. after city police took a suspect in custody in a nearby neighborhood, the lockdown was lifted and students left campus.

The graduation ceremony for 423 seniors will be held at the school’s Nevers athletic field.

Meanwhile, nearby Ridgway High School had its graduation ceremony on its outdoor quad at 10 a.m. but it abruptly ended when the lockdown began. It was the second-largest graduating class in the school’s 50-year history with 168 students.

There were 30 students who hadn’t gotten diplomas when the ceremony was disrupted, said Ridgway Principal Valerie Jordan.

“I came to the mic and said ‘This is not a drill,’” Jordan said.

Jordan said students and families were “calm and respectful” when she gave lockdown instructions. The lockdown ended at her school at 1:45 p.m.

Ridgway High rescheduled another graduation ceremony for Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the school. The ceremony is dubbed “Another Second Chance.”

You can reach Staff Writer Susan Minichiello at 707-521-5216 or susan.minichiello@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @susanmini.

